Baltimore Orioles could reportedly swap All-Star player in blockbuster trade

As the 2024 MLB trade deadline quickly approaches, rumors continue to link the first-place Baltimore Orioles to a blockbuster trade.

It makes perfect sense. Baltimore entered MLB games today with a 60-40 record and in a dog fight in the American League East. It has legitimate World Series aspirations. It also boasts the best farm system in baseball.

Will this lead to general manager Mike Elias pulling off a big-time trade for one of the top starting pitchers available? It seems more likely than not. One name potentially moving out in such as scenario has been brought up by a MLB insider.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just broke down hitters that could be available ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. Orioles outfielder and former All-Star Cedric Mullins was included on the list.

Swiping out a player at a position of strength for need could make sense for Baltimore. Despite how Mullins has performed over the years, he’s expendable. An All-Star back in 2021, he’s hitting a mere .216 with 10 homers and 32 RBI thus far this season.

Baltimore Orioles trade rumors heating up as deadline approaches

Baltimore is seen as the favorite to land Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal here in the next few days. That’s been a target area for the team.

The idea of adding Skubal to team up with Corbin Burnes could be too much for the Orioles to pass up on. It could also make Baltimore the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series.

Assuming the Orioles don’t trade Jackson Holliday, they still have other top-end prospects to offer up teams in trade discussions. Per the MLB top-100 list, that includes Samuel Basallo (12th) and Coby Mayo (15th). Adding Mullins to any deal would just sweeten the pot.