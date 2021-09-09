Baltimore Orioles ride 9-run 8th inning past Royals

Sep 8, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (82) celebrates after scoring in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A Kansas City outfield blunder allowed the go-ahead runs to score for Baltimore in a nine-run eighth inning capped by a Ryan Mountcastle two-run home run, as the Orioles rallied, then held on, for a 9-8 victory over the visiting Royals on Wednesday night.

Trailing 5-0 entering the eighth, Baltimore (45-93) broke out against three Kansas City relievers. Austin Hays extended his career-high hitting streak to 15 games with an RBI double to open the scoring for the Orioles, who have taken two of three in the four-game set. Anthony Santander and Ramon Urias delivered RBI singles, then Kelvin Gutierrez (three hits) tied the contest with a two-run single to center.

With two out, Cedric Mullins sent a fly ball to right field, but Hunter Dozier partially collided with center fielder Edward Olivares, and the ball dropped to score two and put Baltimore ahead 7-5. Mountcastle followed with a line shot into the left-field seats for his 26th homer.

Kansas City (62-77) made things interesting in the ninth on Andrew Benintendi’s three-run homer to right field. Benintendi went 3-for-5 with five RBIs for the Royals.

The loss spoiled a stellar outing from Royals starter Mike Minor, who allowed five hits and struck out three without a walk over six scoreless innings. Salvador Perez clubbed his 42nd home run for Kansas City.

The Royals wasted no time opening the scoring against Baltimore starter Matt Harvey. Nicky Lopez singled and eventually scored on Benintendi’s two-out single to center field.

Kansas City made 2-0 in the third when Whit Merrifield (three hits) doubled, then stole third and scored on a wild throw from Baltimore catcher Pedro Severino while trying to cut him down.

Lopez extended the Royals’ lead with a run-scoring double high off the right-field wall in the fifth. They made it 4-0 on Benintendi’s RBI while reaching on a failed fielder’s choice with the bases loaded later in the frame. Perez padded Kansas City’s advantage with a drive well over the center-field fence in seventh.

In his major league debut at age 32, Baltimore’s Manny Barreda earned the win with a perfect eighth inning.

–Field Level Media