Baltimore Orioles come back to stun New York Yankees in 10 innings

Sep 16, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hayes hits a game winning single scoring second baseman Jahmai Jones during the tenth inning against the New York Yankeesat Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Hays hit a bases-loaded RBI single off Wandy Peralta and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to a 3-2 victory over the visiting New York Yankees in 10 innings to throw a wrench in their division rivals’ playoff aspirations.

Pinch runner Kelvin Gutierrez scored the tying run in the ninth off the second wild pitch of the inning by Clay Holmes, who blew a two-inning save.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was presumably unavailable after working the three previous games, as New York (82-65) fell a half-game behind idle Boston and Toronto in the American League Wild Card standings.

Cole Sulser (5-4) worked two scoreless innings of relief for the Orioles (47-99), who closed the season series against the Yankees with an 8-11 record. Peralta (5-4) retired one batter.

Ryan Mountcastle set an Orioles rookie record with his 29th homer of the season off starter Jordan Montgomery, wrestling the mark from Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.

Montgomery was otherwise exceptional, striking out a career-high 12 batters in 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He threw 67 of 99 pitches for strikes while allowing six hits and a lone walk to his final batter.

Joey Gallo clubbed his 10th homer for the Yankees and 35th overall. Gio Urshela later doubled in a run to complete a two-run second inning off Orioles right-hander Chris Ellis.

But following Mountcastle’s sixth-inning shot to make it a one-run game, New York’s bullpen couldn’t make the lead hold.

After a clean eighth, Holmes gave up a one-out single to pinch hitter DJ Stewart in the ninth.

Gutierrez pinch-ran, taking second on a wild pitch and third on Pat Valaika’s chopper. Then he scurried home on another wild pitch with Austin Wynns batting.

The Yankees failed to advance their automatic runner in the top of the 10th.

Richie Martin bunted for a single to lead off the bottom of the inning, then took second on defensive indifference.

Peralta intentionally walked Cedric Mullins and struck out Mountcastle, but Hays singled through the left side with the infield drawn in.

–Field Level Media