Ball Arena in Denver approved for near-full capacity

Jun 1, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; General view of Ball Arena before game five between the Portland Trail Blazers against the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ball Arena — the home of the Denver Nuggets and the Colorado Avalanche — has been approved for near-full capacity for potential future rounds of the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs, provided certain requirements are met.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will require all fans age 3 and older to wear a face mask. In addition, all fans will be required to complete a health assessment before entering Ball Arena, which still must meet certain air circulation requirements set forth by the NHL.

Ball Arena will remain at its current 10,500 capacity for the Nuggets’ remaining home playoff games against the Portland Trail Blazers and for the Avalanche’s remaining home playoff games against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Nuggets, who have a 3-2 lead in their first-round series with the Blazers, visit Portland for Game 6 Thursday night. A potential Game 7 is slated for Saturday in Denver.

The Avalanche, who have a 2-0 lead in their second-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights, hit the road for Game 3 on Friday. If necessary, Games 5 and 7 would be at Ball Arena on Tuesday and June 12, respectively.

Full capacity for basketball and hockey games at Ball Arena will not be reached for the rest of this season because some seating areas will be unavailable due to NBA and NHL safety restrictions. The arena will accommodate 18,300 fans per Nuggets game, which is 90.7 percent of usual basketball capacity, and the Avalanche will be able to host 17,400 fans per game, which is 95 percent of usual hockey capacity.

