Baker Mayfield, Seattle Seahawks have ‘mutual interest’ in 2022 pairing

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback competition in 2022 will be underwhelming, fueling their willingness to acquire Baker Mayfield and even to provide him with a long-term deal. Best of all for Seattle, it seems the former No. 1 overall pick wants to team up with Pete Carroll and DK Metcalf.

Mayfield’s situation in Ohio is untenable for both sides. The Cleveland Browns want to move on from the quarterback who has taken some shots at the organization and hasn’t acted as maturely as the coaching staff wants. As for Mayfield, he believes the front office deceived him and the locker room doesn’t support him.

It’s why Cleveland excused him from mandatory minicamp, waving the fines just to avoid potential distractions in front of the media. Furthermore, all of it might serve as motivation to trade Mayfield before training camp begins.

Baker Mayfield contract: $18.86 million salary

The Browns are almost at a point of desperation. At the start of the offseason, it seems the front office wanted a Day 2 pick for Mayfield and they refused to eat his salary. If he is traded in July, it’s only going to happen because Cleveland agreed to eat half his contract and agreed to receive a seventh-round pick in return.

This is why the Seahawks have exercised patience. Carroll originally downplayed the notion of acquiring a quarterback via trade. Fast forward to July, it now seems as if Seattle might be just as likely as the Carolina Panthers to land Mayfield.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there is definitive mutual interest between Mayfield and the Seahawks. Seattle views him as an upgrade over Geno Smith and Mayfield likes the opportunity for a fresh start offered by the team.

The Seahawks have always liked Mayfield. Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Seattle reportedly offered Russell Wilson for the opportunity to draft Mayfield with the first pick. Years later, Seattle could now land him for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

With the Seahawks and Panthers both interested, there’s at least a possibility Cleveland plays the two teams against one another to secure a better return. In the end, Mayfield will still likely be traded with the Browns eating $9-plus million and one NFL team getting a starting quarterback at a bargain rate.

