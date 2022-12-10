Baker Mayfield expected to finish 2022 season as Los Angeles Rams’ starting QB

The Los Angeles Rams took a gamble on Thursday Night Football by throwing Baker Mayfield onto the field less than 48 hours after he joined the team. Thanks to an unbelievable comeback, the former No. 1 pick seems to have won everyone over inside the organization.

Los Angeles claimed Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday, just 24 hours after he was released by the Carolina Panthers. While some believed the decision was motivated by the organization’s desire to keep Mayfield away from the San Francisco 49ers, desperation at quarterback played an even bigger role in the process.

It’s been a disastrous season for Los Angeles. The Rams are on pace to have the worst season ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion. To make matters worse, they won’t even benefit from sitting near the bottom of the NFL standings because the Detroit Lions own their first-round pick.

Related: Los Angeles Rams coaching candidates if Sean McVay retires

After hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season, Matthew Stafford found himself starting behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. After missing a game with a concussion, he suffered a spinal cord injury that ended his season prematurely.

Sean McVay and the Rams’ coaching staff tried making things work with Bryce Perkins and John Wolford. However, those plans were quickly thrown away when Mayfield hit the waiver wire as Los Angeles found its short-term solution to its quarterback woes.

Related: Sean McVay opens up on Matthew Stafford’s future

Mayfield served as the hero in Week 14, carrying the Rams’ offense on a fourth-quarter comeback that he capped off with a 98-yard touchdown drive to win it with 10 seconds left.

Baker Mayfield stats (Week 14): 91.4 QB rating, 230 pass yards, 1-0 TD-INT

A day after the team celebrated the victory, McVay told reporters on Friday that he expects Mayfield to be the Rams’ starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

Related: Los Angeles Rams schedule

It’s an easy decision to make. Los Angeles has nothing to gain by losing games and it needs something to serve as momentum for next season. Far more importantly, the next four games can allow McVay to evaluate Mayfield and see if he should be re-signed this offseason.

The quarterback change already resulted in one win that the Rams likely wouldn’t have enjoyed if Perkins or Wolford started. Considering the Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos remain on the schedule, Mayfield could lead Los Angeles to another win or two.