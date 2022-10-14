Baker Mayfield doubtful for Week 6, guaranteeing Steve Wilks 1st loss as Carolina Panthers interim HC

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be out for the team’s Week 6 clash with the Los Angeles Rams. Virtually guaranteeing that new interim head coach Steve Wilks will begin his tenure the same way the former head coach ended it.

There is no other way to put it: The Carolina Panthers are a dumpster fire at the moment. The Matt Rhule era for the team was so bad over the last few seasons that the organization had seen enough and fired the former Baylor coach on Monday after the team fell to 1-4 to start the season. The move wasn’t a total shock and had been rumored for some time, but along with Rhule being ousted, the new interim headman Steve Wilks bounced their defensive coordinator and assistant special teams coach as well.

The expectations for the rest of the season are pretty low, but things will actually get worse in Week 6 after an update to the Carolina injury report today.

On Friday morning, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport reported that Mayfield is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday. The former Cleveland Browns talent suffered a high ankle sprain in the team’s 37-15 pummeling by the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Steve Wilks set to fail miserably in debut as Carolina Panthers interim head coach

Wilks already had an uphill climb in pursuit of possibly landing the full-time head coach gig by having a strong showing the rest of the season. However, losing Mayfield for at least the next week is going to make the task nearly impossible.

The Panthers currently have the worst offense in the league when it comes to yards per game, and are among the bottom five in passing yards and touchdowns. Yet, the one-time Heisman Trophy winner still offered the best option at QB. With 2021 starter Sam Darnold and 2022 rookie Matt Corral both out for the season with injuries, PJ Walker is likely to start on Sunday.

Walker is an undrafted three-year veteran who has given Carolina no reason to believe he could be a future starter for the team. Even his stats at Temple are not setting the world on fire.

What makes matters worse is the Panthers face a Los Angeles Rams team looking to crack some skulls and bounce back from two straight bad losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. Carolina is a massive +10 betting underdog this weekend.