Back-to-back wins give Subliners Pro-Am Classic title

The New York Subliners won consecutive matches by identical 3-1 scores to capture the Call of Duty League Pro-Am Classic on Sunday.

The Subliners rallied to defeat the Los Angeles Thieves in the final after knocking off the Toronto Ultra in the second semifinal earlier Sunday. The Thieves advanced to the title match by turning back OpTic Texas, also by a 3-1 score, in the first semifinal.

New York took home $100,000, while the Thieves settled for $50,000. All matches were best-of-five.

In the final, the Thieves won big on the first map, Berlin Hardpoint, 250-85. But the Subliners bounced back with a 6-3 win on Tuscan Search and Destroy, edged the Thieves 3-2 on Gavutu Control and clinched the match 250-237 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

In their semifinal, the Subliners opened with a 250-206 win on Bocage Hardpoint. The Ultra tied the match with an easy 6-1 win on Desert Siege Search and Destroy, but New York responded with narrow wins on Tuscan Control (3-2) and Tuscan Hardpoint (250-241).

The Thieves’ semifinal followed the same pattern. They won on Berlin Hardpoint 250-178, but saw OpTic tie the match with a 6-1 win on Bocage Search and Destroy. Los Angeles then wrapped up the match with victories on Gavutu Control (3-2) and Tuscan Hardpoint (250-228).

The tournament featured all 12 Call of Duty League teams plus the top four finishers from last month’s Minnesota Open that served as a qualifying event.

For round-robin play in the opening phase, teams were divided into four groups that each featured three CDL clubs and one qualifier. The top two teams in each group advanced to the quarterfinals.

Call of Duty League 2022: Pro-Am Classic prize pool

1. New York Subliners — $100,000

2. Los Angeles Thieves — $50,000

3-4. OpTic Texas, Toronto Ultra — $25,000

5-8. Boston Breach, Atlanta FaZe, Florida Mutineers, Paris Legion — $12,500

9-12. London Royal Ravens, Ultra Academy NA, Minnesota Rokkr, Strike X — no money

13-16. Team WaR, Los Angeles Guerrillas, Ultra Academy EU, Seattle Surge — no money

