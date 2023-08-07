Back on track, Sky seek fourth straight win vs. Lynx

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chicago Sky aim for a season-high fourth consecutive victory, the Minnesota Lynx will try again for their first win of August.

The Sky, who are looking to win back-to-back home games for the first time since June 28 and 30, can hand the visiting Lynx their third straight loss on Tuesday night Also

Minnesota (13-15) sits a half-game ahead of Chicago (12-15), which owns the eighth and final playoff spot. The Sky, though, have found a rhythm during their three-game winning streak that followed a 1-6 rut.

“The most important thing is how you bounce back in (tough) moments,” interim Sky coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “That requires togetherness.”

Chicago has scored 104 points in each victory and shot 52.2 percent from the field and 53.5 (38-of-71) from 3-point range over the three wins. While All-Star Kahleah Copper has averaged 24 points and gone 8-of-12 from beyond the arc during the winning streak, Marina Mabrey has averaged 23.7 and shot 9-of-21 from distance in the last three games after scoring 32 during Sunday’s 104-96 win over Dallas.

Though the Sky won back-to-back games at Dallas, their current run began with a 104-85 victory over Phoenix at home. Copper scored 20 during Chicago’s 77-66 season-opening victory at Minnesota.

The Lynx closed July with three straight wins to get back to .500. However, they fell 79-69 at Connecticut on Aug. 1, then managed just 24 second-half points during Friday’s 76-66 home loss to New York. Minnesota has shot 40.2 percent overall (8-for-34 from 3) in the last two games.

“We just didn’t have the will — the collective will — to do the little things it takes to win possessions and win a game against a good team,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said following Friday’s defeat.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier (21.6 ppg) returned Friday from missing three games with an ankle sprain to record 18 points and eight rebounds. She scored 17 versus Chicago in May.

Minnesota could have key post performer Dorka Juhasz and guard Rachel Banham back from injury Tuesday. Banham (thumb) was listed as probable, and Juhasz (hamstring) is questionable.

–Field Level Media