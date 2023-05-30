B.J. Callaghan named new interim coach of USMNT

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. men’s national soccer team has a new coach — just not a permanent one.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday that Anthony Hudson is leaving the post of interim head coach and will be replaced by USMNT assistant B.J. Callaghan. Hudson is leaving for a head coaching opportunity in the Middle East, according to reports.

“B.J. has been an integral part of the USMNT staff during the last four years as this young team has grown and developed,” USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said in a statement.

Callaghan is now the second interim hired amid the search for a new permanent coach to replace Gregg Berhalter.

Hudson’s exit is the latest of a revolving door within the U.S. men’s soccer program.

Crocker replaced Earnie Stewart as sporting director; Brian McBride was removed as general manager; and it all started with Berhalter left hung out to dry after the World Cup.

Berhalter came under fire during the World Cup when he surprisingly limited the playing time of Gio Reyna, one of the squad’s most talented players. The coach later unwittingly leaked the news that Reyna was nearly sent home from Qatar for a lack of effort in training, though Reyna later apologized to his teammates for a lack of motivation.

Reyna’s parents, longtime friends of Berhalter, informed Stewart and McBride in December about a domestic-violence incident involving Berhalter and his then-girlfriend, now wife, more than 30 years ago.

Crocker said last week he hopes to have a permanent manager named by the end of the summer.

Callaghan has been an assistant with the USMNT for the past four years. He will lead the squad in both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup.

–Field Level Media