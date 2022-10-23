Avs snap two-game skid, sneak by Knights

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin and Evan Rodrigues scored goals, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Saturday night.

Alexandar Georgiev turned away 33 shots to help Colorado end a two-game losing streak to kick off a four-game road trip.

Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson scored, Mark Stone and Jack Eichel had two assists each and Logan Thompson had 22 saves for the Golden Knights.

The Avalanche, coming off a 3-2 home loss to Seattle on Friday night, struck first on the power play. They worked the puck around the zone and to Cale Makar at the point. Makar passed it to MacKinnon near the left circle, and he one-timed it by Thompson at 5:38 of the first.

It was his third of the season.

Vegas got even in the final minute of the first when Marchessault buried a pass from Stone at 19:16, his fifth of the season.

Colorado went back in front early in the second period. With Brett Howden in the box for slashing, Samuel Girard sent a pass across the offensive zone to Rodrigues, and his shot from the top of the left circle beat Thompson at 6:20.

It was his second of the season and second in as many nights.

It stayed that way until the third period when Nichushkin gathered the puck in his own end, skated through the neutral zone and by two Knights players and beat Thompson to the far side at 8:10.

It was Nichushkin’s sixth of the season.

Vegas cut the lead in half 2:22 later when Stone fed Stephenson in the slot and his one-timer beat Georgiev through the pads for his second goal of the season.

The Knights had chances to tie it late, including a shot off the left post, but couldn’t cash in. Thompson came off for an extra skater at 2:34 left and Vegas had five shots on goal, but Georgiev preserved the win.

