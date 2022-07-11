Colorado Avalanche re-sign forward Valeri Nichushkin to 8-year, $49M deal

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche re-signed forward Valeri Nichushkin to an eight-year deal Monday.

The contract runs through the 2029-30 season and is worth a reported $49 million, or $6.125 million per season.

Nichushkin, 27, set career highs in goals (25), assists (27), points (52) and game-winning goals (five) in 62 games in the 2021-22 regular season. He added 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 20 postseason contests.

“Signing Val to a long-term deal was a top priority for us this offseason, as he would have been one of the most sought-after forwards on the open market,” Avalanche president of hockey operations Joe Sakic said in a news release.

“Val is a big, strong, fast, tenacious winger who is relentless on the puck. He can play on the first line with our top guys, you can move him up and down the lineup. He plays power play, penalty kill, any situation you need him to. He works hard off the ice as well in the gym and is a humble person and great teammate. He is such an important player in our lineup and a huge reason why we won the Stanley Cup.”

Nichushkin has 174 points (71 goals, 103 assists) in 405 games with the Dallas Stars (2013-19) and Avalanche.

The Stars drafted the Russian winger in the first round (10th overall) in 2013. He signed as a free agent with Colorado on Aug. 19, 2019.

–Field Level Media