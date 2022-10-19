Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday.

Landeskog, who turns 30 next month, had surgery on Tuesday. He has yet to play this season.

Landeskog recorded 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games last season before undergoing knee surgery in March. He returned for the playoffs and added 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games to propel the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup title.

Landeskog has totaled 571 points (248 goals, 323 assists) in 738 career games since being selected by the Avalanche with the second overall pick of the 2011 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media