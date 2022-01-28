Avalanche win streak hits 9 with victory over Blackhawks

Jan 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) and Chicago Blackhawks center Sam Lafferty (24) fight for the puck during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists to help the Colorado Avalanche extend their winning streak to nine games with a 6-4 victory over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and an assist and Pavel Francouz made 39 saves for the Avalanche, who are 14-0-1 in their past 15 games.

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist and Brandon Hagel scored twice for the Blackhawks, who are 1-3-2 in their past six games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves.

Landeskog gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead on the power play at 1:15 of the middle frame, firing a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Cale Makar.

Alex Newhook doubled Colorado’s advantage nearly five minutes later but the Blackhawks challenged for offside and the goal was overturned after video review.

J.T. Compher made it 2-0 Avalanche at 16:04, taking a pass from Tyson Jost that went through the legs of Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome to Compher in the slot.

Landeskog’s second power-play goal pushed it to 3-0 at 1:16 of the third period. Fleury made the save on Mikko Rantanen’s shot from the right circle but the rebound bounced off Landeskog in front.

The Blackhawks quickly responded.

Hagel, in front, tipped in Connor Murphy’s point shot to cut it to 3-1 at 1:38. Kane narrowed it to 3-2 a mere 40 seconds later when he redirected Erik Gustafsson’s shot at the bottom of the left circle.

Newhook restored Colorado’s two-goal lead at 2:54, batting in a bouncing feed from Kadri at the left side of the net to make it 4-2.

The four goals were scored in 1:38.

Kane brought the Blackhawks back within one at 14:00, waiting out Francouz while uncovered at the side of the net to make it 4-3.

Kadri scored into an empty net at 17:58 to push it to 5-3.

Hagel connected with an extra attacker to pull Chicago within one again off a scramble in front at 18:31.

Makar scored another empty-net goal for the Avalanche with 13 seconds remaining.

