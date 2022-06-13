fbpx
Published June 13, 2022

Avalanche sign forward Lukas Sedlak to 1-year contract

Nov 23, 2019; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Lukas Sedlak (45) looks to make a pass against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period at Bell MTS Place. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Conference champion Colorado Avalanche signed forward Lukas Sedlak to a one-year contract for the 2022-23 season on Monday.

Sedlak, 29, has spent the past three seasons in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

He had 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 49 games with Traktor Chelyabinsk in the 2021-22 regular season, and added three goals and three assists in 10 KHL playoff games.

A sixth-round pick by Columbus in 2011, Sedlak posted 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 162 games in three seasons with the Blue Jackets from 2016-19.

–Field Level Media

