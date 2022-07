Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Defenseman Brad Hunt signed a two-year contract with the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

The team did not disclose financial terms for Hunt, who is inked through the 2023-24 season.

Hunt, 33, recorded 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 50 games last season with the Vancouver Canucks.

He has totaled 76 points (22 goals, 54 assists) in 241 career games with the Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights, Minnesota Wild and Canucks.

–Field Level Media