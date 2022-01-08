Avalanche rally past Maple Leafs in overtime

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) battle for the puck in the first period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Toews scored at 1:12 of overtime, Cale Makar and Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist each, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Saturday night in Denver.

Nathan MacKinnon and J.T. Compher also scored, Mikko Rantanen had four assists and Nazem Kadri had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won four straight.

Pavel Francouz stopped 18 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper to help Colorado win its 11th straight home game.

Auston Matthews scored two goals, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and two assists, Nick Ritchie also scored and Jack Campbell made 45 saves for Toronto.

Toews got the winner when Kadri dropped a pass to him at the top of the right circle and he beat Campbell through the pads. It was his sixth of the season.

The Maple Leafs opened the scoring when Kerfoot one-timed a centering pass from Michael Bunting for his sixth goal of the season at 7:54 of the first.

It stayed 1-0 until Matthews struck twice in 33 seconds. He got the first one when he knocked in Morgan Rielly’s rebound at 14:17, and he made it 3-0 when he scored on another rebound, this one off Kerfoot’s shot, at 14:50 to chase Kuemper.

It was his 22nd of the season and fifth against the Avalanche.

Colorado got one back later in the first when MacKinnon scored on a wrister from the slot at 17:11. It was his fifth of the season.

Toronto struck again when Ritchie scored on a power play at 5:39 of the second period. It was his second of the season to make it 4-1.

The Avalanche missed on several chances after that before cashing in late in the second when Makar beat Campbell with a shot from the point at 16:46. It was his 15th of the season.

Landeskog cut the deficit to one when he tapped in Rantanen’s rebound at 10:06 of the third, his 14th of the season, and Compher tied it with his seventh goal of the season at 11:42.

–Field Level Media