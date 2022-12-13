Avalanche hang on, hand Flyers fourth straight loss

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist each, Devon Toews also scored, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night.

Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for the Avalanche, who kicked off a five-game homestand with their second straight win.

James van Riemsdyk and Cam York scored and Felix Sandstrom turned away 22 shots for Philadelphia, which has lost four in a row.

Colorado had more shots on goal in the first period (10-8), but the Flyers got the only goal of the frame. York put a shot on Francouz that dropped in the crease. Toews knocked it away, but York tapped it in with a backhander at 12:52 for his first of the season.

It remained 1-0 until midway through the second when the Avalanche finally broke through. On his second goal of the season, Compher brought the puck into the Philadelphia zone and sent a pass down the slot to Toews, who then slid a backhander through Sandstrom’s pads at 9:25.

The Flyers had a chance to take the lead on their first power play but Colorado struck again while short-handed. Erik Johnson chipped the puck from the Avalanche blueline into Philadelphia’s zone. Lehkonen outraced York, pushed it ahead and then wristed a shot by Sandstrom for his eighth goal of the season at 15:04 of the second.

The Flyers had several chances to get the tying goal in the third but Colorado was able to extend its lead. Lehkonen battled for the puck behind the net and then sent a pass to Compher in the left circle. He gathered it and beat Sandstrom with a shot high to the far side at 11:33 for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Sandstrom went off for an extra skater with 4:02 left and Philadelphia got within one when van Riemsdyk tipped in Travis Konecny’s shot from the slot at 16:22. It was his fourth of the season.

Sandstrom again went to the bench for the extra skater but the Flyers couldn’t get the equalizer.

