Published May 31, 2022

Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper exits Game 1 with upper body injury

May 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) defends the net against the Edmonton Oilers in the first period in game one of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in the second period due to an upper-body injury.

He was listed as doubtful to return.

Kuemper, 32, saved 13 of the 16 shots he faced before being replaced by Pavel Francouz at 7:19 of the second with his team leading 6-3.

It was the second time this postseason that Kuemper left a game. In Game 3 of the first round against Nashville, he took a stick near his eye and missed the remainder of the series, which Colorado won in four games.

–Field Level Media

