Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper exits Game 1 with upper body injury

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper left Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in the second period due to an upper-body injury.

He was listed as doubtful to return.

Kuemper, 32, saved 13 of the 16 shots he faced before being replaced by Pavel Francouz at 7:19 of the second with his team leading 6-3.

It was the second time this postseason that Kuemper left a game. In Game 3 of the first round against Nashville, he took a stick near his eye and missed the remainder of the series, which Colorado won in four games.

