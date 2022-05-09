fbpx
Published May 9, 2022

Avalanche G Darcy Kuemper (eye) to miss Game 4

May 7, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) is helped off the ice after an injury during the first period against the Nashville Predators in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper will miss Monday night’s Game 4 against the Nashville Predators with a swollen right eye.

Pavel Francouz will get the start in goal for the Avs, who could clinch the Western Conference series with a win. They lead the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Kuemper had to leave Saturday’s Game 3 after being accidentally struck in the face by Predators center Ryan Johansen’s stick. Kuemper was able to skate off to the locker room holding a towel to his face.

Francouz stopped 18 of 20 shots in relief of Kuemper, helping the Avs to a 7-3 win.

The Avs called up Justus Annunen from their AHL affiliate to back up Francouz.

–Field Level Media

