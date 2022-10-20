Colorado Avalanche claim Dryden Hunt off waivers from Rangers

Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt off waivers from the New York Rangers on Thursday.

Hunt, 26, had one goal in three games with New York this season but was let go Wednesday to clear salary cap space.

He signed a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Rangers in July 2021. The Avs are now on the hook for the remainder of his $762,500 this season.

Hunt recorded 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) and 52 penalty minutes in 76 games with the Rangers in 2021-22.

He has 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) in 168 career games with the Florida Panthers (2017-20), Arizona Coyotes (2020-21) and Rangers.

–Field Level Media