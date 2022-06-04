fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 4, 2022

Avalanche center Nazem Kadri hurt early in Game 3 vs. Oilers

Sportsnaut
Jun 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) controls the puck in the second period against the Edmonton Oilers in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri left Saturday’s Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers early after a penalized hit from Evander Kane.

Kadri, who went into the game having collected six goals and eight assists in 12 playoff outings, was heading to the corner to retrieve a puck when Kane cross-checked him in the back and sent him crashing into the boards just 66 seconds into the clash.

Kadri was on the ice for a lengthy time before heading to the dressing room.

Kane was assessed a five-minute major penalty for boarding, but not a game misconduct.

The Oilers had to make a roster switch after forward Kailer Yamamoto was injured by a hard check from Gabriel Landeskog in Colorado’s victory that gave them a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals. Edmonton dressed Brad Malone in his place.

–Field Level Media

Share: