Australian Supercars adopts NASCAR playoff format

There's even a final four component

Updated:
The Australian Supercars series has basically adopted NASCAR’s playoff concept and applied it to the 2025 season.

The touring car division released its schedule for next season while also adopting a championship format very similar to the way the top three American Stock Car divisions crown its champions each year over the past decade.

The format will include the top-10 drivers in the championship standings following the Bathurst 1000. The points will reset three times, after Gold Coast and then Sandown, before a four-driver showdown at Adelaide.

It’s not yet clear how the eliminations will be decided or how bonus points, which are expected to be included after the regular season, will be applied.  

SydneyFebruary 21-23
MelbourneMarch 13-16
TaupōApril 11-13
TasmaniaMay 9-11
PerthJune 6-8
DarwinJune 20-22
TownsvilleJuly 11-13
IpswichAugust 8-10
The BendSeptember 12-14
BathurstOctober 9-12
Gold CoastOctober 24-26
SandownNovember 14-16
AdelaideNovember 27-30

