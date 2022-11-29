fbpx
Published November 29, 2022

Austin FC sign forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez

Jul 6, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Crew SC defender Gaston Sauro (22) tackles the ball away from Seattle Sounders forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (87) at MAPFRE Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Austin FC announced the signing Tuesday of forward Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez to a one-year deal for 2023.

The guaranteed contract includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons for the 20-year-old California native.

Ocampo-Chavez appeared in three MLS matches for the Seattle Sounders in 2019, with one start.

“Alfonso is an exciting young attacking player who proved his ability at the youth international level,” said Austin sporting director Claudio Reyna. “We wish him a warm welcome to Austin, and hope to help him continue to develop and showcase his talent.”

He spent the 2022 season with Seattle’s MLX NEXT Pro affiliate, tallying nine goals and four assists in 23 games with the Tacoma Defiance.

–Field Level Media

