Published May 17, 2022

Auburn’s Jabari Smith favored to go No. 1 in 2022 draft

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates after making a three point basket during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Jacksonville State Gamecocks 39-27 at halftime.
Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Who doesn’t need a 6-foot-10 forward with 3-point range and an on-your-head dunk mindset?

That’s what oddsmakers are asking about Auburn forward Jabari Smith, the growing favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.

Smith is +100 at DraftKings and FanDuel ahead of Gonzaga 7-footer Chet Holmgren. He’s an even bigger favorite at BetMGM (-105), where Holmgren is +145.

Holmgren is +120 at DraftKings, and +135 at FanDuel and BetMGM to be the top pick next month.

Duke’s Paolo Banchero is a distant third — +420 at FanDuel, +380 at DraftKings — in the futures market for the No. 1 draft pick.

The delta between the top three and the rest has become massive, but the market figures to take a more defined shape coming out of the scouting combine in Chicago this week.

A big mile marker in the pre-draft process, the lottery to determine picks 1-14 held Tuesday night, will also impact odds.

Jaden Ivey of Purdue is +4000 at DraftKings and +3500 at FanDuel and BetMGM.

Shaedon Sharpe has longer odds, including +6500 at FanDuel and +7500 at DraftKings, but he is ahead of Iowa’s Keegan Murray at all three books.

Sharpe, who didn’t play at Kentucky last season, is +8000 at BetMGM and Murray is +10000.

–Field Level Media

