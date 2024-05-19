Auburn Tigers RB Brian Battie injured in Florida shooting

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Senior Auburn Tigers running back Brian Battie was one of five victims injured during a shooting in Sarasota, Florida, according to WSFA.

The shooting took place in the 3400 block of 17th Street in Sarasota at around 3:30 AM on Saturday morning.

Battie’s brother, Tommie L. Battle, a former Braden River High School football player, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four others received further treatment for their wounds at a local hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Investigators are still working to try to determine what led to the shooting, including the main motive behind the act.

Auburn University is aware of Battie being injured in the shooting and is also working to gather more information.

“We are aware of the situation and are continuing to gather information,” an Auburn spokesperson told AL.com about the shooting.

Anyone with information on the active case is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Sections at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.

Battie, a 5-foot-7, 170-pound running back from Sarasota, spent the first three seasons of his career at South Florida before transferring to Auburn ahead of the 2023 season.

