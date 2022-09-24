Auburn survives Missouri in overtime win

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Anders Carlson kicked a 39-yard field goal and the Auburn defense recovered a fumble in the end zone as the Tigers opened Southeastern Conference play with a 17-14 overtime win over Missouri in Auburn, Ala. Saturday afternoon.

Carlson connected after missing from 44 yards when Missouri jumped offside. Then Missouri’s Nathaniel Peat headed for the end zone, fumbled at the 1 and it was recovered by Auburn’s Cayden Bridges.

The play was ruled a touchback, reviewed and Auburn was awarded the win.

With quarterback T.J. Finley (shoulder) sidelined, dual-threat freshman Robby Ashford got his first career start and rushed for 46 yards and a score for Auburn (3-1, 1-0). He was 12 of 18 for 127 yards.

Tank Bigsby had 44 rushing yards and a score, and Koy Moore caught four passes for 74 yards.

For Missouri (2-2, 0-1), quarterback Brady Cook was 14-for-24 for 179 yards with an interception.

Peat rushed for 110 yards on 20 carries. Dominic Lovett caught five passes for 102 yards.

The matchup was the first one for Missouri at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium since joining the SEC in 2012.

On its first series, Auburn gambled successfully on two fourth-down conversions to keep the drive alive. Following the second one, Ashford found the end zone on an 11-yard quarterback draw for a 7-0 lead at 6:01.

Derick Hall’s grab of a deflected Cook pass — Auburn’s first interception of 2022 — set up Bigsby’s three-yard TD run after the Ashford-led offense ran on its first 16 snaps of the fourth meeting between the schools.

Transfer Cody Schrader, who led Division II with 2,074 rushing yards last season at Truman State, took an option pitch nine yards to get Missouri on the board in the second quarter.

On fourth down, Cook tied it at 14 in the half’s last minute with a sneak.

Carlson had two chances for Auburn on the half’s last play — from 50 (offsides) and 45 yards — but was wide on both attempts.

Missouri’s Harrison Mevis missed a game-winning 26-yard field goal as time expired in regulation.

–Field Level Media