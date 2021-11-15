Auburn starting QB Bo Nix out for the season with an ankle injury

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu08

Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State.

While the school hasn’t confirmed the exact injury, he is believed to have a broken ankle that will require surgery, multiple outlets reported. Nix alluded to a break on Sunday night when he posted to social media, “bones break and things change.”

“The road to recovery begins tomorrow,” he added.

Nix, a junior, sustained the injury late in the third quarter as he was tackled on a pass play. He went to the medical tent at the end of the drive, then returned to play before being replaced by backup TJ Finley with three minutes left in the game.

Nix had appeared in 34 straight games for the Tigers in his career.

On the season, Nix completed 197 of 323 passes for 2,294 yards, with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran for four touchdowns.

He has his best game of the season against the Bulldogs in the loss, throwing for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

Finley is expected to start Saturday when Auburn (6-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) meets South Carolina (5-5, 2-5) on the road. The Tigers conclude their regular season on Nov. 27 at home in the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

Finley, a transfer from LSU, has completed 17 of 33 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns this season.

–Field Level Media