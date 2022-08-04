Auburn QB T.J. Finley facing misdemeanor charge

Credit: Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley is facing a misdemeanor charge of eluding police in Lee County, Ala.

The charge stems from a citation he received earlier for not wearing a helmet while operating a moped. When he learned a warrant had been issued for his arrest on the outstanding violation, he turned himself in, local media reported.

Thursday was the first day of fall football camp at Auburn. Finley was released on his own recognizance and was at the athletics complex early in the afternoon.

“The charges pending against my client, T.J. Finley, are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding,” Finley’s attorney, Davis Whittelsey, said in a statement provided to AL.com. “The charges are in the process of being handled in municipal court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success.”

Finley, a junior, is entering his second season with the Tigers after transferring from LSU. He’s vying for the starting job with Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and freshman Holden Geriner, a four-star recruit from Savannah, Ga.

Finley appeared in nine games at Auburn last season and started the final three after starter Bo Nix sustained a season-ending ankle injury. On the season, the 6-foot-7 Finley completed 70 of his 128 pass attempts (54.7 percent) for 827 yards with six touchdowns and an interception.

Nix transferred to Oregon in the offseason.

Recently, Finley became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon.

–Field Level Media