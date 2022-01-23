Auburn LB Romello Height transferring to Southern California

Sep 4, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) avoids Auburn Tigers edge Romello Height (37) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Former Auburn linebacker Romello Height announced Sunday he is transferring to Southern California.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising junior posted his commitment on social media after an official visit with the Trojans.

“Fight on!” Height wrote on Twitter along with a photo of himself in a USC uniform.

Height, from Dublin, Ga., had 18 tackles (three for losses) in nine games with the Tigers in 2021. He appeared in one game the previous season.

–Field Level Media