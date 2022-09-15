Auburn lands 4-star receiver Adam Hopkins

Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn went into enemy territory and claimed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Adam Hopkins, a blue-chip wideout from the state of Georgia in the Class of 2023, on Thursday.

Hopkins chose Auburn over Arkansas, Kansas State, Florida State and Texas A&M among his 20 offers.

The 6-foot recruit out of Thomasville, Ga., is rated the 24th-best wide receiver in the country and 17th best prospect overall in the state, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

The commitment comes a day after Auburn lost four-star WR Karmello English, who decommitted from the program.

–Field Level Media