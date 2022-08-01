Attorney: Deshaun Watson has settlements with 23 of 24 accusers

Credit: Jake Furr/News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee revealed Monday that Deshaun Watson settled with three more accusers and has undisclosed deals with 23 of 24 women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

Buzbee refused to reveal the plaintiff who has not settled with Watson after 20 other women previously reached confidential settlements with him in June.

All 24 women accused Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions that took place in 2020 and early 2021. The allegations invited an NFL investigation that is reportedly close to being finalized with the suggestion Monday from a league-appointed judge, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson, to suspend Watson for the first six games of the 2022 season.

“After lengthy and intense negotiations, I can confirm that, late last night, our team resolved three of the four remaining civil cases with Deshaun Watson,” Buzbee said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to discuss the remaining case with Watson’s legal team, as appropriate.”

Ashley Solis was the first plaintiff to come forward and said Watson caused his genitals to touch her without her consent.

The 26-year-old Watson sat out the entire 2021 season with the Houston Texans, who have settled out-of-court financial agreements with all accusers. Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns and in the midst of the controversy, signed a five-year, $230 million contract, all while he denied any wrongdoing.

His attorney, Rusty Hardin, maintained at the outset that accusers had come forward seeking “payday” out of their connection with Watson.

