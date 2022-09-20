ATP roundup: Three-time champ Gilles Simon advances in Metz

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

French wild card Gilles Simon, who plans to retire after the 2022 season, won his first-round match against Belgium’s David Goffin 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday at the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Simon won the indoor hard-court event in his home nation in 2010, 2013 and 2018. He has not won a tournament since June 2019, but got off to a strong start in Metz by winning 23 of his 31 first-service points (74.2 percent) and 11 of 18 second-service points (61.1 percent).

The only seeded player in action Tuesday was Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 5 seed. He advanced when Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs — who was leading 6-4, 2-1 — had to retire.

France’s Arthur Rinderknech outlasted Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland beat the Czech Republic’s Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4.

San Diego Open

In a matchup of two American qualifiers, Mitchell Krueger took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4 in the first round at San Diego.

Krueger, who will face Australian seventh seed James Duckworth in the second round, won a hefty 34 of his 39 first-service points (87.2 percent). Eubanks served nine aces and saved five of seven break points but committed four double faults.

Japan’s Taro Daniel dispatched American qualifier Emilio Nava 6-4, 6-3. Daniel will draw No. 1 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the next round.

Two more matches had yet to be decided Tuesday night. American Denis Kudla was battling Spanish wild card Fernando Verdasco, and fifth seed Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. was slated to face countryman Zachary Svajda.

–Field Level Media