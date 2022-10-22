ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas dashes into Stockholm final

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas converted 75 percent of his first-serve points en route to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori on Saturday that lifted him into the Stockholm Open final in Sweden.

The Greek needed just 74 minutes to finish off the victory. He will face No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark in the title match.

Rune had a 45-24 edge in winners while notching a 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 victory over fifth-seeded Aussie Alex de Minaur. Rune will be looking for his second title of the season.

Tennis Napoli Cup

Second-seeded Italian Matteo Berrettini delivered 11 aces while outlasting Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the final at Naples, Italy.

Berrettini had 38 winners against just 15 unforced errors while holding off McDonald. He will face fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the championship match.

The fourth-seeded Musetti posted a 6-3, 6-4 win over fifth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. Musetti had 29 winners and just six unforced errors.

European Open

Sebastian Korda had 11 aces while outlasting Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) to reach the title match at Antwerp, Belgium.

Korda registered 50 winners against 28 unforced errors while knocking off the 2020 U.S. Open champion. Korda will face second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Auger-Aliassime ripped off 22 aces against just one double fault during a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet. Auger-Aliassime had a 45-27 edge in winners.

