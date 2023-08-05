ATP roundup: Sebastian Baez wins Generali Open

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Baez cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over wild card and hometown favorite Dominic Thiem on Saturday in the final of the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Backed by his home crowd, Thiem recorded five aces while Baez didn’t pick up one, but it was Baez who ended up prevailing. The Argentine was able to string together wins with ease, opening up a 4-1 lead in the first set before winning the last four games of the second to secure the title.

It took just 80 minutes for Baez to complete the sweep.

Despite the loss, Thiem was still able to move up 27 spots in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings thanks to his strong run. He now sits at No. 89.

Mubadala DC Open

No. 12 seed Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands overcame an early deficit to upset top-seeded American Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals in Washington.

Griekspoor racked up 13 aces and won 37 of 46 first-service points to oust the No. 1 seed. Fritz saved seven of 10 break points, but it wasn’t enough to advance to the final.

Daniel Evans of Great Britain or Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov will face Griekspoor in the final. The two were set to square off in the other semifinal later Saturday night.

Mifel Tennis Open

Australian No. 5 seed Alex de Minaur was scheduled to play top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final in Los Cabos, Mexico.

–Field Level Media