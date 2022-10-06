ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic advances to Astana Open quarters

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-seeded Novak Djokovic converted 4 of 5 break points on Thursday while posting a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands to reach the quarterfinals of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.

Djokovic had five aces while winning the match in 71 minutes. The Serbian will next face Russian Karen Khachanov, who rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over ninth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia.

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia knocked off Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-2. No. 7 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland advanced with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Japan Open Tennis Championships

Fifth-seeded Nick Kyrgios smacked 22 aces without a double fault while rallying for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak to reach the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

The Aussie will next face third-seeded Taylor Fritz, who registered a 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 triumph over Japan’s Hiroki Moriya. Fritz notched 14 aces against three double faults.

Seventh-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada sailed to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Japan’s Rio Noguchi. Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic produced a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) victory over eighth-seeded Brit Daniel Evans, and No. 9 seed Borna Coric of Croatia beat Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 6-2.

