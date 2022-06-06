ATP roundup: No. 6 seed Lorenzo Sonego wins Stuttgart opener

Credit: Meg Vogel/ The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 6 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy defeated France’s Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-2 on Monday in the opening round of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Sonego broke Paire’s serve five times in the day’s only match involving a seeded player at the ATP 250 grass-court tournament.

Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff outlasted Marcos Giron 7-5, 5-6, 7-6 (8) and Oscar Otte was a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) winner against fellow German Daniel Altmaier. France’s Benjamin Botzi defeated Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-1 and Radu Albot of Moldova eliminated Portugal’s Joao Sousa 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Libema Open

France’s Hugo Gaston rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over South Korea’s Soonwoo Kwon as action got underway in the ATP 250 grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Gaston had four aces and saved all four break points he faced in the 54-minute match.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is the top seed. Italy’s Adrian Mannarino is the defending champion from 2019, the last time the event was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–Field Level Media