ATP roundup: Miomir Kecmanovic advances in France

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fifth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia halted his three-match losing streak with an easy 6-1, 6-3 victory on Monday over lucky loser Oriol Roca Batalla in the first round at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon in France.

In beating the Spaniard, Kecmanovic won 20 of his 24 (83 percent) points on first serve in the 74-minute match. He converted four of nine break chances while never facing a break on his own serve.

Mikael Ymer of Sweden upset Frenchman Richard Gasquet, the No. 7 seed, 6-3, 7-5 with the help of seven aces. Two French players, Arthur Rinderknech and Arthur Fils, advanced to the second round with straight-sets wins.

Brandon Nakashima, the eighth seed, eliminated Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 7-5, 3-6. David Goffin of Belgium defeated Alvaro Lopez San Martin of Spain 6-1, 6-3.

Gonet Geneva Open

Seventh-seeded Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain eliminated Vitaliy Sachko of Ukraine 6-2, 6-4 in first-round play in Geneva, Switzerland.

Another seeded player, No. 8 Adrian Mannarino of France, made quick work of Filip Krajinovic. Mannarino beat the Serbian 7-5, 6-1 in 81 minutes as he broke Krajinovic four times.

Also advancing to the second round were Yibing Wu of China, Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain and Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

–Field Level Media