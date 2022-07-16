ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy defeats John Isner to reach Newport final

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy recorded 22 aces on Saturday to notch a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over second-seeded John Isner to reach the championship match of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I.

Cressy won 86.5 percent of his first-serve points in the battle between two Americans. Isner had 13 aces.

Cressy will face third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in Sunday’s final.

Bublik served 15 aces and won 92.3 percent of his first-serve points while cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jason Kubler of Australia. Kubler saved 7 of 10 break points but scored just two points off Bublik’s first serve.

Nordea Open

Eighth-seeded Sebastian Baez upset second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 to reach the championship match in Bastad, Sweden.

Rublev converted just 50 percent of his first-serve points, while Baez broke his service four teams during the stunning victory.

Baez will face fellow Argentinean Francisco Cerundolo in Sunday’s title match.

Cerundolo advanced with a solid 6-3, 6-2 win over fifth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Cerundolo converted 4 of 8 break points.

–Field Level Media