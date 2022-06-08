ATP roundup: Matteo Berrettini avoids upset in Stuttgart

No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini outlasted Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.
Benjamin Bonzi also advanced to the final eight with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 defeat of fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.
Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego was leading Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (2), 3-4 when rain halted play.
Libema Open
All matches were canceled due to rainfall at the grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.
All games are canceled for today and will resume tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/EHubFGBXfS
— Libéma Open?? (@LibemaOpen) June 8, 2022
–Field Level Media