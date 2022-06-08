fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 8, 2022

ATP roundup: Matteo Berrettini avoids upset in Stuttgart

Sportsnaut
Mar 16, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Matteo Berrettini (ITA) hits a shot during his fourth round match against Miomir Kecmanovic (not pictured) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini outlasted Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Benjamin Bonzi also advanced to the final eight with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 defeat of fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego was leading Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (2), 3-4 when rain halted play.

Libema Open

All matches were canceled due to rainfall at the grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

–Field Level Media

Share: