ATP roundup: Matteo Berrettini avoids upset in Stuttgart

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini outlasted Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Benjamin Bonzi also advanced to the final eight with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 defeat of fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego was leading Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (2), 3-4 when rain halted play.

Libema Open

All matches were canceled due to rainfall at the grass-court event in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

All games are canceled for today and will resume tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/EHubFGBXfS — Libéma Open?? (@LibemaOpen) June 8, 2022

–Field Level Media