ATP roundup: John Isner wins serving duel in Dallas

Third-seeded John Isner outlasted South Africa’s Kevin Anderson in a matchup of veteran hard-servers on Wednesday, prevailing 7-6 (1), 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5) in the second round of the Dallas Open.

Isner, a 36-year-old North Carolina native, fired 30 aces and three double faults. He never faced a break point in the match. Anderson, 35, amassed 26 aces and six double faults. He saved the match’s lone break point early in the first set.

Joining Isner in the quarterfinals are seventh-seeded Marcos Giron of the United States, who rallied past Great Britain’s Liam Broady 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Australia’s Jordan Thompson, who knocked out eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima of the United States 7-5, 7-6 (1).

Fifth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France and Andreas Seppi of Germany both won first-round matches.

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada came from behind to top Belarus’ Egor Gerasimov 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round at Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Auger-Aliassime prevailed despite putting just 59 percent of his first serves in play. He moves on to a second-round matchup against wild-card entrant Andy Murray of Great Britain. Murray got past Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 7-6 (6), 6-4.

In second-round action, Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti knocked out fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, and sixth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 7-6 (5). South Korea’s Soon Woo Kwon, Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics earned first-round wins.

Argentina Open

Argentina’s Federico Coria upset fifth-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Next up for Coria is a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway, who dispatched Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Another quarterfinal pairing will feature third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, who beat Sebastian Baez of Argentina 6-3, 6-3, going up against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco, who edged Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

–Field Level Media