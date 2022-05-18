ATP roundup: Ilya Ivashka upsets Denis Shapovalov in Geneva

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus converted 77.9 percent of his first-serve points while recording a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 upset of third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland.

Ivashka had just four aces to Shapovalov’s nine. But he jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the decisive third set en route to securing the victory.

Second-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud advanced with a 6-3, 6-1 win over France’s Benoit Paire, while fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka knocked off Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-3, 7-5.

Portugal’s Joao Sousa upset fifth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-4, 6-3, Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis rallied for a 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 win over seventh-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands beat Swiss qualifier Johan Nikles 6-3, 7-5.

Lyon Open

Federico Coria registered five aces and stunned second-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in Lyon, France.

Coria of Argentina trailed in the second set before winning five consecutive games to seal the win. Carreno Busta won just 25 percent (9 of 36) of his second-serve points.

Slovakia’s Alex Molcan scored an upset with a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Russian Karen Khachanov, while Denmark’s Holger Rune beat France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-3.

