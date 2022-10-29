ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland.

Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark, a 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6) winner against No. 6 seed Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain.

Coming off titles in Florence and Antwerp, Auger-Aliassime struck nine aces and saved the only break point he faced in the 82-minute triumph. He improved to 3-0 against Alcaraz, who managed only eight winners compared to 23 for Auger-Aliassime.

Erste Bank Open

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia will meet unseeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov in Sunday’s final in Vienna, Austria.

Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-2 and Shapovalov ousted Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6 (4), 6-0 in Saturday’s semifinals.

Medvedev, who has not dropped his serve this week, never faced a break point and committed just four unforced errors. Shapovalov delivered seven aces among his 26 winners and won 95 percent of his first-service points (37 of 39) against Coric.

