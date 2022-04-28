ATP roundup: Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime survive upset scares

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud dropped his first set before pushing back for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Slovakia’s Alex Molcan on Thursday in the second round of the BMW Open in Munich, Germany.

Ruud served six aces and saved five of eight break points in order to advance. In the quarterfinals he will face eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Belarusian Egor Gerasimov.

Third seed Reilly Opelka wasn’t as fortunate as Ruud. Germany’s Oscar Otte upset the American in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Otte overcame Oeplka’s 10 aces by winning 32 of his 35 first-service points (91.4 percent).

Otte will face Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo in the quarters. Tabilo was ahead 6-2, 2-6, 4-1 when Frenchman Hugo Gaston retired.

Millennium Estoril Open

No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied for a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Spanish lucky loser Carlos Taberner in the second round in Estoril, Portugal.

After Taberner won six straight games to secure the first set, the Canadian responded by taking the first five games of the second set and remained in control from there.

Auger-Aliassime will meet American eighth seed Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals. Korda handled Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-3.

Argentina’s Sebastian Baez won a see-saw affair with Croatian third seed Marin Cilic, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4, despite Cilic’s nine aces. Baez will meet France’s Richard Gasquet, who took down Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien 7-6 (5), 6-2.

–Field Level Media