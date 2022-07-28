ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz begins title defense in Croatia

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain made quick work of Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos, winning 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the Croatia Open Umag on Thursday in Umag, Croatia.

The 19-year-old won his maiden ATP title at Umag last year. Earlier this week, he became the youngest player to earn a top-five ATP Tour ranking since countryman Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz will face Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis in the quarterfinals after Bagnis swept past France’s Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1.

A pair of seeded players fell to Italian qualifiers Thursday. Franco Agamenone rallied to defeat Argentine fourth seed Seabstian Baez 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, and Marco Cecchinato defeated fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the eighth seed, 6-4, 6-3.

Generali Open

No. 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain dropped his first set before pushing through for a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory over Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Bautista Agut trailed 5-3 in the second set before winning four straight games to extend the match. He put the two-hour, 56-minute match to bed on his third match point in the deciding set.

In an all-Spanish duel, fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas took down seventh seed Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-2, and Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann ended the run of former world No. 3 Dominic Thiem of Austria with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win.

Atlanta Open

Sixth seed Jenson Brooksby defeated Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4 in an all-American affair to advance to the quarterfinals in Atlanta.

Brooksby won 30 of his 42 first-service points and converted three of four break-point opportunities to get the better of his countryman. The 21-year-old is aiming for his maiden ATP Tour title after finishing runner-up twice, both on American soil (Newport, R.I. in 2021, Dallas in 2022).

France’s Adrian Mannarino was a 7-5, 6-3 winner over Andres Martin. Two matches were scheduled for the evening, one pitting third seed Alex de Minaur against fellow Australian James Duckworth and the other featuring No. 2 seed John Isner — the six-time Atlanta champion — against Ben Shelton.

–Field Level Media