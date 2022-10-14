ATP roundup: Arthur Rinderknech wins epic tiebreaker in Spain

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech saved nine match points while posting a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (16) upset of second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain to reach the semifinals of the Gijon Open in Spain.

Rinderknech saved two match points while trailing 5-4 in the third set and later saved seven during a marathon tiebreaker. He will next face Sebastian Korda, who delivered a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win over British wild card Andy Murray.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem knocked off fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina 6-4, 6-3. Thiem’s semifinal opponent will be top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who posted a 7-5, 6-3 win over fifth-seeded Tommy Paul.

UniCredit Firenze Open

J.J. Wolf recorded 10 aces against one double fault while notching a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 victory over seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan to reach the semifinals at Florence, Italy.

Bublik had 19 aces but was hurt by 15 double faults. Wolf will next play Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer, who posted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain in his quarterfinal match.

Top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4. Auger-Aliassime will meet third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who recorded a 6-3, 6-2 triumph over Mackenzie McDonald.

