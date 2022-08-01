ATP roundup: Andy Murray loses in Washington opener

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray of Great Britain lost in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington on Monday, falling 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-1 to Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.

The even match saw Murray put 63 percent of his first serves in play while Ymer was at 62 percent, and Murray converted 5 of 7 break points while Ymer cashed in on 6 of 9.

Murray couldn’t take advantage of four set points in the opening set, three of them in the lengthy tiebreaker. The third set was one-sided, with Ymer winning the first four games and closing out the win.

Other first-round winners included France’s Benoit Paire and Adrian Mannarino, Great Britain’s Jack Draper and Kyle Edmund, Croatia’s Borna Gojo, Germany’s Dominik Koepfer and the United States’ Denis Kudla and J.J. Wolf.

The tournament’s 16 seeds, including top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, received first-round byes.

Abierto de Tenis Mifel

Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis needed just under two hours to upset ninth-seeded Quentin Halys of France 7-6 (1), 7-5 in the first round at Los Cabos Mexico.

Berankis jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first-set tiebreaker, lost one point, then took the final three. He managed just one ace in the match but won 10 of his 12 service games.

Three matches were scheduled for later Monday night, with Mexican Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez due to oppose Australia’s Rinky Hijikata.

–Field Level Media