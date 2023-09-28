ATP roundup: Adrian Mannarino wins Astana opener

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-seeded Adrian Mannarino recorded a 7-6 (4), 6-2 win over fellow Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in a first-round match at the Astana Open on Thursday in Kazakhstan.

Eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland was not as fortunate. Marcus Giron outlasted the 38-year-old Wawrinka for a 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) win in 2 hours, 51 minutes.

Unseeded Sho Shimabukuro of Japan, Alibek Kachmazov of Russia, Jurij Rodionov of Austria and Egor Gerasimov of Belarus also emerged victorious in their respective first-round matches.

China Open

Australian Alex De Minaur held on for a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (6) win over Great Britain’s Andy Murray in a first-round match in Beijing.

Frenchman Ugo Humbert and Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry also needed three sets to advance to the second round. Humbert posted a 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego, while Etcheverry rallied for a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over South African Lloyd Harris.

Italian Matteo Arnaldi and Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had a much easier time of it. The former notched a 6-2, 6-2 victory over J.J. Wolf, while the latter won by the same score over China’s Yi Zhou.

–Field Level Media