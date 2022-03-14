Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto wins eMLS Cup

Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto won the eMLS Cup on Sunday, defeating Mohamed “KingCJ0” Diop of D.C. United 5-3 on aggregate in the final.
Nieto captured Leg 1 with a 2-1 triumph and then secured a 3-2 win on the second leg.
Neto, the No. 5 seed, will take home $14,000 for his victory. The 19-year-old Brazilian earned Atlanta United its first-ever eMLS Cup.
Neto tweeted after Sunday’s victory: “After hitting the post so many times, the cup is finally with me! Can’t be more happy at the moment”
–Field Level Media