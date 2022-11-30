Atlanta United signs MF Derrick Etienne Jr. through 2025

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta United signed free-agent midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. through the 2025 season in a deal that includes options for 2026 and 2027, the team announced Wednesday.

Etienne set career MLS highs of nine goals and six assists last season in 33 games (25 starts) for the Columbus Crew.

The 26-year-old from Haiti has 17 goals and 17 assists in 148 career MLS matches (78 starts) with the New York Red Bulls (2016-19), FC Cincinnati (2019) and Columbus (2020-22).

“Derrick is a versatile winger who fits the profile of a player we were looking to bring in,” vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a news release. “He was a top free agent coming off an excellent season and heading into the prime of his career. Derrick has a great mentality, knows the league well and we are looking forward to him being a big part of the team going forward.”

Etienne also has seven goals and eight assists in 36 matches (24 starts) for the Haitian international team.

–Field Level Media